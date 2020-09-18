The ‘BIG’ Game 24hr Charity Gaming Stream in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters of North Simcoe goes LIVE this Friday, September 18th at Noon.

Created in partnership with “Inside the Game” and broadcasting from Rogers TV Midland! Every hour features:

a different game to explore developer interviews ruthless competition the occasional pillow fight prizes and incredible raffle items: HTV Vive Cosmos Elite VR headset : First 50 participants to donate $100.00 will be entered for this item Google Stadia : First 25 participants to donate $50.00 will be entered for this item



Tune into to watch ITG Hosts on their “Inside the Game” Twitch Channel: www.twitch.tv/theofficialitg

OR



On Rogers TV Midland at www.rogerstv.com/show?lid=12&rid=73&sid=3793&sch=1600430400

Watch as they take part in this epic game play, donate, and learn about the opportunities to become involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters of North Simcoe – now currently looking for 24 Mentors for 1:1 Matches and 50 School Based Mentors for all across North Simcoe!

Are you a gamer or know a gamer ? Spread the word and help meet our mission of enabling life-changing mentoring relationships that ignite the power and potential of young people in our community.

To donate visit : donorbox.org/big-game⁠

To stay up-to-date with event details, follow @bbbsnorthsimcoe and @the_official_ITG on Instagram, Facebook, & Twitter and at northsimcoe.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca/ways-to-give/the-big-game/

#mentorshipmatters #makeadifference #bethedifference #bbbsns #gaming #playstation #sony #xbox #insidethegame #supportlocal #ignitingpotential #communitycares