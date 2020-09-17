A Docu-Series You May Have Missed

While we wait for Fall programming to start, whatever there will be of it, HBO has a docu series that could take up some of your time. Right off the bat, it’s about a cult. So if you’re like me and loved, Wild Wild Country (Netflix) and Midsommar (also on Netflix) then this will surely grab your interest. I remember reading about this cult a few years as the time-line is actually recent, with things coming crashing down in 2015. It involved actresses from Hollywood, which I guess isn’t surprising, but it is a fascinating story like I find most cult stories are. HBO has already aired 6 episodes so if you are someone who needs to binge watch everything then you already have some catching up to do.

HBO describes it as:

If you could overcome your fear and limitations, what would you commit to?

The Vow, a new documentary series that takes an inside look at the NXIVM organization, premieres August 23 on HBO.

From Oscar-nominated, Emmy-winning directors Jehane Noujaim and Karim Amer (“The Square,” “Control Room,” “Startup.com”), The Vow examines the self-improvement group NXIVM, whose leaders have been charged with sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. The docuseries takes a deep, nuanced look at the experiences of its members, spotlighting their universal desire for personal growth. Amidst claims by NXIVM participants of both profound transformation and devastating abuse, the series seeks to reveal the issues behind the headlines and explore the emotional toll of unfolding events on these individuals.