THE BEST 2 MINS OF YOUR DAY

You trusted me. I won’t let you down. Not in a time like this! I’m browsing the internet more than I ever have and every hour I’d say I come across something I genuinely laugh at. GENUINELY. This video was one of those times.

As promised: Your best 2 mins today.

Why did I enjoy this so very much? pic.twitter.com/KObbTTrbIx — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) April 2, 2020

Im keeping it short because as much as I realize we all have extra time on our hands — we still don’t need to read unnecessary words.