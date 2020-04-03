Listen Live

‘Little Women’ Fan Sees Water Bottles Accidentally Left in Movie

Oops...

Movies are often riddled with mistakes. Even the good ones. The new Greta Gerwig “Little Women” movie was nominated for best picture at the Oscars this year. One fan who says she’s seen it 7 times in theatres noticed an inconsistency in one of the scenes.

Madelyn rancourt saw a Poland Springs water bottle and a Hydro Flask in the scene where the March family meets their neighbour Laurie.

 

@madelynrancourtanyone else notice this? 🤯🤭 ##fyp ##foryou ##littlewomen ##hydroflask ##timothéechalamet

♬ Little Women – Alexandre Desplat

 

