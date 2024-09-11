September 11: The Beatles Start Filming The Magical Mystery Tour

On September 11, 1967, The Beatles began filming one of their most unusual projects. The project was titled Magical Mystery Tour.

This album is filled with colourful songs that takes you on a strange and exciting journey. The idea behind it was to capture the feeling of adventure that came from exploring new places but with a twist of magic and mystery.

The Beatles were at the height of their fame when they created this album after the success of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, they wanted to try something different. Instead of following the usual path, they came up with the idea of a bus trip across England. They would film their journey and turn it into a TV special. It was meant to be like a magical road trip where anything could happen.

The TV show, however, didn’t go over well. When it aired on BBC in black and white, people were confused. They didn’t get the humour or the strange story. But the music? That was another story!

The album includes hits like "I Am the Walrus" and "The Fool on the Hill." These songs showed off the band’s creativity, using strange sounds and playful lyrics. “Strawberry Fields Forever” and “Penny Lane” were also included on the album, making it even more special. These songs captured the dreamy side of the Beatles' music and helped shape the "psychedelic" rock sound of the 1960s.

Even though the TV show wasn’t a big hit, the Magical Mystery Tour album became a classic. It’s remembered as a time when The Beatles were experimenting with new ideas and pushing the boundaries of what rock music could be. The colourful, wild world they created through their music still makes people smile today.

Other Notable Rock Events From September 11

1970 - Jimmi Hendrix appeared in an interview with NME where he detailed the next phase of his musical career, which included collaborations with Paul McCartney. Sadly, Jimmi died 7 days after the interview and we never got to hear those songs.

1977 - David Bowie and Bing Crosby recorded their Christmas Duet “Peace On Earth-The Little Drummer Boy” which is still a holiday classic today.

1982 - Chicago started a two-week run on top of the US singles chart for the classic “Hard To Say I’m Sorry”.

1987 - Peter Gabriel cleaned up at the MTV awards. He took home 10 awards for “sledgehammer”

1996 - Noel Gallagher bailed on his band Oasis in the middle of a tour after fighting with his brother Liam at the hotel.

2001 - On his way to work as a comic book artist, Gerrard Way witnessed the tragic events of 9/11. What he witnessed inspired him to start a band. That band became My Chemical Romance, arguably the most successful emo band of all time.

Rock Birthdays

1957- Jon Moss of Culture Club (Drums)

1977 - Jonny Buckland of Coldplay (Guitar)

On This Day In History - September 11

September 11 is a day that will always be shadowed by tragedy. But one thing that helped so many people process the emotions of the day has been music. The rich musical history of this day has been a ray of light on an otherwise dark day. Keep on rocking in the free world, see you next week!