That’s A Jumbo Dumping

A minor league baseball game between the Double-A Northeast’s Akron RubberDucks and the Harrisburg Senators this week has gotten some attention. It wasn’t a game that will maybe get turned into a movie 15 ish years from now.

ESPN Features reporter, Daniela Marulanda captured a brutal dumping. If you notice the board as well, these shout outs happened in the bottom of the seventh inning…

So Tim maybe had to sit beside Alyssa for at least 2 very AWKWARD innings.

Imagine getting broken up like this pic.twitter.com/2jnzqYqueN — Daniela Marulanda (@dani_phantom10) August 21, 2021

The announcer really made it too!