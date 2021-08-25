Listen Live

That’s A Jumbo Dumping

The shout out appeared after the bottom of the seventh.

By Host Blogs, Music, News, Sports, Videos

A minor league baseball game between the Double-A Northeast’s Akron RubberDucks and the Harrisburg Senators this week has gotten some attention. It wasn’t a game that will maybe get turned into a movie 15 ish years from now.

ESPN Features reporter, Daniela Marulanda captured a brutal dumping. If you notice the board as well, these shout outs happened in the bottom of the seventh inning…

So Tim maybe had to sit beside Alyssa for at least 2 very AWKWARD innings.

The announcer really made it too!

