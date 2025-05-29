You Can Clean Your Body With Sydney Sweeney's Bath Water

Sydney's Bathwater bliss

Have you watched the risque, controversial movie "Saltburn"? Even if you didn't, you probably heard of THAT SCENE, involving someone's bath water. Maybe it's because of the attention that got, or maybe it's completely unrelated, but Sydney Sweeney is steering into men wanting to get their hands on her bath water with a new product endorsement.

The Hollywood "it" girl has been endorsing products from soap company Dr. Squatch since 2024. However, this is the first time she's collaborated on her own product from them. And it's pretty intimate.

"Sydney's Bathwater Bliss" is a men's bar of soap (important to note it's for men), that claims to contain actual bath water...from a bath that Sydney Sweeney was in. Naked.

Sweeney herself says that she agreed to the collaboration to endorse men's hygiene. “My hope is that it just gets guys to think about taking care of themselves and cleaning themselves with some healthy products. I mean, I have been in some pretty disgusting dude bathrooms before."

Critics are accusing Sweeney & the company of taking advantage of obsessed fan's perversions, profiting off people that want to touch something that touched her body. Others warn that there may be traces of her DNA in the soap bars and perverted GENIUSES may try to clone her.

Most people view the product and its marketing as a tongue-in-cheek stunt, all in good fun, even if Dr. Squatch are adamant that it is legitimate.

Allegedly, the idea stems from how many commented about getting some of Sweeney's bathwater from the first commercial she did for the company last year.

Sydney Sweeney Dirty Talk From Dr. Squatch Commercial

You can see for yourself and order your limited edition bar of Sydney Sweeney's "Sydney's Bathwater Bliss" here.

(They are currently running a contest where you can WIN a bar of her bathwater soap for free, FYI)