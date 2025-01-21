7 Must-Ride Snowmobile Trails in Ontario for All Skill Levels

Ontario boasts the largest network of interconnected snowmobile trails in Canada with over 30,000 km of maintained tracks. These trails offer diverse landscapes ranging from rolling hills and dense forests to expansive ice fields and endless stretches of land. But with so many trails to choose from, where do you start?

If you're planning a snowmobile adventure in Ontario, here are seven trails you shouldn't miss:

1. Abitibi Canyon Loop

Distance: 303 km

Estimated Time: 2+ days

Starting Point: Cochrane

Starting in Cochrane, known for its hospitality and excellent trails, this loop offers expansive views, wide trails, and minimal road crossings. The route passes by the Abitibi Canyon and Abitibi Canyon Dam, with opportunities to visit unique attractions like the Polar Bear Habitat & Heritage Village.

2. Round Algonquin Park (RAP)

Distance: 708 km

Estimated Time: 3+ days

Starting Points: Dorset or Pembroke

Considered one of Ontario's premier snowmobiling experiences, this 708 km loop circles Algonquin Park, passing through Haliburton, Pembroke, Mattawa, North Bay, and Dorset. The trail winds through maple forests, hills, and valleys, with opportunities to spot wildlife and visit attractions like the ice caves near Edgewater Resort in Kearney.

3. Chiniguchi Wolf Loop

Distance: 210 km

Estimated Time: 1 to 2 days

Starting Point: Sudbury

Starting in Sudbury, this trail traverses the Wolf Lake Forest Reserve, known for its ancient forests and scenic vistas, including views of Ishpatina Ridge, Ontario's highest point. The route also passes by active and inactive mines and the Sudbury Basin, a geological marvel formed by a meteor impact.

4. Cartier Moose Loop

Distance: 225 km

Estimated Time: 1 to 2 days

Starting Point: Sudbury

Located in the Laurentian Highlands, this loop offers a journey through Canadian boreal forests and past historic sites like Sellwood, an abandoned sawmill town. Wildlife sightings are common, with opportunities to see lynx and moose along the trail.

5. Gold Rush Loop

Distance: 710 km

Estimated Time: 3+ days

Starting Points: Various towns including Mattagami, Timmins, and Kirkland Lake

Crossing Northern Ontario, this loop covers diverse terrain from open fields to rugged forests and includes scenic stretches along hydro corridors and past historic gold mining sites. Attractions like Hockey Heritage North and Cedar Meadows Resort Wildlife Park add to the experience.

6. French Connection Loop

Distance: 298 km

Estimated Time: 1 to 2 days

Starting Point: Morrisburg

This trail, originally linking Ontario to Quebec, begins in Morrisburg and travels along the north shore of the St. Lawrence River to Alexandria. Passing through Hammond, Metcalfe, and Winchester before returning to Morrisburg, it offers a scenic ride on well-maintained OFSC designated trails with frequent amenities.

7. Bon Echo Loop

Distance: 232 km

Estimated Time: 1 to 2 days

Starting Point: Bancroft

Beginning in Bancroft, this loop takes riders through Cloyne, the Kawarthas, Denbigh, and McArthurs Mills, offering a variety of terrain from abandoned rail trails to dense lakeside forests. The route includes a scenic stretch along Mazinaw Lake in Bon Echo Provincial Park, known for its towering rock cliffs adorned with First Nation pictographs.

For snowmobilers seeking thrilling rides, abundant amenities, and unforgettable scenery, these Ontario trails promise an unforgettable winter adventure.

For interactive trail guides and information on trail status, head to the Go Snowmobiling Ontario website.

