Listen Live

Slop is the Merriam-Webster word of the year amid AI Boom

Lifestyle | Funny Stuff
Published December 16, 2025
By MJ
Slop

The word of 2025 is “Slop,” according to Merriam-Webster. The word refers to something of little value, especially low-quality online content generated by AI.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Merriam-Webster’s president, Greg Barlow, explained that "Slop" was first used in the 1700s to mean soft mud, but it later evolved to mean something of little value. The definition has since expanded to mean "digital content of low quality that is produced usually in quantity by means of artificial intelligence."

Absoluteslop Memefrom Absoluteslop Memes

"It’s part of a transformative technology, AI, and it’s something that people have found fascinating, annoying, and a little bit ridiculous" he adds.

Every year, Merriam-Webster chooses a word that best describes the current moment. Last year, Merriam-Webster chose the word "polarization.”

Other words that were looked up regularly in 2025 include performative, gerrymander, and 6-7.

Six Seven 6 7 GIFfrom Six Seven GIFs
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Live and amplified

Plug yourself in to the best classic rock and hottest new rock
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Snag Our Newsletter

Hit that button like you’re pressing play on your favourite track. get exclusive content, stories, and news.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close