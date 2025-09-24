On This Day in Music History: September 24

September 24 has been a date of significant album releases and unforgettable moments in music history. From seminal albums that launched careers to personal and legal struggles that made headlines, this day has left a lasting impact on rock and pop culture.

Here’s What Happened In Rock Music on September 24

2024 – American choreographer, dancer, singer, and rapper Cat Glover died at the age of 62. Glover is best known for her work with Prince in the late 1980s, where she choreographed and appeared in his videos and his concert film Sign o' the Times, and contributed as a backing vocalist and dancer on two major tours.

2012 – Mumford & Sons released their second studio album, 'Babel,' which debuted at number one on both the UK Albums Chart and the US Billboard 200. It became the fastest-selling album of 2012 in the UK and won a Grammy Award for "Album of the Year."

2006 – Scissor Sisters topped the UK album and singles charts simultaneously. Their second album, 'Ta-Dah,' entered at the top spot, while the single 'I Don't Feel Like Dancin' spent a third week at number one.

2003 – Gordon Lightfoot was inducted into the Canadian Songwriter Hall of Fame.

2003 – Singer-songwriter Matthew Jay died aged 24 after falling from a seventh-story window in London. He had released the 2001 album Draw and toured with The Doves, Stereophonics, and Dido.

2003 – The Dave Matthews Band played at Central Park in New York City in front of almost 100,000, their largest audience to date.

1998 – Former Guns N’ Roses drummer Steven Adler, 33, was sentenced to 150 days in jail for beating two women he dated and for violating his probation.

1997 – Barry Loukaitis was convicted of shooting and killing two pupils and a teacher at a school in Washington. His defense team claimed he had copied scenes from Pearl Jam's video 'Jeremy.'

1995 – The Charlatans were arrested by 24 armed police after a flight to New York. The band was accused of being drunk, spitting, and interfering with in-flight TV sets.

1994 – Steve Martin welcomed Eric Clapton on the season premiere of Saturday Night Live, where he performed "Tore Down" and "Five Long Years."

1993 – Steven Adler, a founding member of Guns N’ Roses, agreed to a $2.5 million settlement in a lawsuit against the band. Adler had signed away his interest in the band when he left but claimed he was seriously impaired at the time.

1991 – The Red Hot Chili Peppers released their fifth studio album 'Blood Sugar Sex Magik' in the US. Containing hits like 'Under the Bridge' and 'Give It Away,' the album, produced by Rick Rubin, propelled the band into worldwide popularity.

1991 – Nirvana's album 'Nevermind' was released in America, entering the chart at No. 144. It would later peak at No. 1 and has now sold over 30 million copies worldwide.

1990 – AC/DC released 'The Razors Edge,' their 11th internationally released studio album. The only studio album to feature drummer Chris Slade, it reached No. 2 on the US chart and No. 4 in the UK.

1988 – The Hollies were at No. 1 on the UK singles chart with 'He Ain’t Heavy He’s My Brother' after the song was used on a UK TV beer commercial. The track, originally a hit in 1969, featured a young Elton John on piano.

1983 – Culture Club's 'Karma Chameleon' led the UK chart for the first of a six-week stay.

1983 – Billy Joel went to No. 1 on the US singles chart with 'Tell Her About It,' his second US No. 1.

1983 – The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certified ZZ Top's seventh album, 'Eliminator,' as Platinum.

1980 – The mixing of the forthcoming John Lennon and Yoko Ono album Double Fantasy moved to Record Plant East in New York City. During this session, Lennon gave one of his last ever interviews.

1979 – The Eagles released their sixth album, 'The Long Run.' The lead single, 'Heartache Tonight,' a song co-written by Don Henley, Glenn Frey, Bob Seger, and JD Souther, won a Grammy Award.

1977 – A little over five weeks after his passing, the first Elvis Presley convention was held in Memphis, Tennessee.

1975 – Rush released their third album, 'Caress of Steel.'

1975 – Rod Stewart was at No. 1 on the UK singles chart with his cover of 'Sailing' after it was used as the theme song for a documentary series.

1968 – The Vogues received a Gold record for their rendition of 'Turn Around Look at Me,' which reached No. 7 on the Billboard Pop chart.

1967 – Filming continued for The Beatles' Magical Mystery Tour at West Malling Air Station, Maidstone, Kent, with the shooting of the 'Your Mother Should Know' ballroom finale.

1966 – The Beatles' 'Eleanor Rigby' peaked at No. 11 on Billboard's Hot 100 singles chart.

1966 – Jimi Hendrix arrived in London. He had sold his other belongings to pay a hotel bill and landed with only the clothes he was wearing. One of the first things he did was legally change his name from James to Jimi.

1962 – Elvis Presley received an invitation to appear at the Royal Variety Performance in the UK, but his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, declined. The real reason was that Parker was an illegal Dutch immigrant living in the United States who feared he might not be allowed to return if he left the country.

1957 – The Elvis Presley classic, 'Jailhouse Rock,' was released. It became his ninth US number-one single, and the film clip is considered by many historians to be the first rock video.

Rock Birthdays: September 24

Here are famous rock birthdays from September 24:

1971 – Peter Salisbury of The Verve (Drums)

– of The Verve (Drums) 1969 – Shawn "Clown" Crahan of Slipknot (Percussion)

– of Slipknot (Percussion) 1965 – Sean McNabb (Bassist / Actor)

– (Bassist / Actor) 1942 – Gerry Marsden of Gerry And The Pacemakers (Vocals)

September 24: On This Day In Rock History

September 24 stands as a testament to the dynamic and often unpredictable nature of music history. From groundbreaking album releases that changed the soundscape to pivotal court cases, significant personal milestones, and moments of both triumph and tragedy, this date consistently showcases the lasting impact and evolving narrative of music across generations. The stories from this day continue to shape our understanding of the artists and events that define rock's rich legacy.