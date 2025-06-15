Rock Star Dads: Legends on Stage and at Home

When you think of rock stars, you probably picture wild tours, loud guitars, and larger-than-life personalities. But offstage, some of rock’s biggest names are also full-time dads. And believe it or not, they’re pretty awesome at it.

From bedtime stories to band rehearsals, these rock star dads know how to balance parenting with performing. Whether they’re taking their kids on tour or keeping things grounded at home, these legends show us that being a great dad is always in style.

5 Famous Rock Star Dads Who Crush It

Here are just 7 amazing rock stars who double as amazing dads:

1. Brandon Flowers (The Killers)

Brandon is a devoted family man who often speaks about choosing his family over fame. He’s got three sons and famously skipped touring to be home with them. Clean-living, grounded, and still making hits—he’s a low-key rock star dad worth celebrating.“Having a family is so fulfilling and there’s so much joy when you have children in your life.”

2. Lenny Kravitz

Lenny raised his daughter Zoë Kravitz (you know her—from The Batman, Big Little Lies, and her own music career) while navigating fame. Their bond is strong, stylish, and proof that musical talent runs in the family.

"She's amazing, and she's all the things that I would have hoped for. I'm a dad, you know, but we're friends. We're very close. We talk about everything. We don't hide things from each other." Lenny Kravitz

In 202, Lenny told PEOPLE Magazine that he and Zoë’s relationship “reminds him of the tight bond he saw between his mother, late Jeffersons actress Roxie Roker, and his grandfather.”

3. Ozzy Osbourne (Black Sabbath)

Yes, the Prince of Darkness is also a dad—and a grandfather! His parenting journey was famously documented in The Osbournes, showing a softer (and chaotic) side to the heavy metal icon.

4. Bruce Springsteen

The Boss raised three kids with his wife Patti Scialfa, who’s also in his band. Bruce has said his proudest moments aren’t on stage—they’re the quiet ones at home with his family.

In an episode of Renegades: Born in the USA, a podcast that Springsteen hosts with Barrack Obama, he talks about the importance of family and recalls the birth of his first child.

“"I'm standing there and suddenly I realize, 'There isn't anything I wouldn't do in the world, right now, if somebody says there's a lion in the hall can you please go and get him out of the building for now ... there was nothing I wouldn't have done to have Patti and the baby be alright."

5. Slash (Guns N’ Roses)

The top-hatted guitar god is also a dedicated dad. Slash is known for keeping his kids out of the spotlight and being protective of their privacy—a solid move in the age of social media. He has also openly discussed how his relationship with his sons has changed him and his rock and roll lifestyle.

“Having children is life-changing. I was so used to being self-centered and wrapped up in the band that it was a shock to realize I now had responsibility for two lives other than my own. I suddenly had other people to worry about. I had to work at domestic unity.”

6. Duff McKagan (Guns N’ Roses)

Duff turned his life around after early hard-living years and focused on raising his daughters. He’s talked about driving carpool, making lunches, and giving fatherly advice with a punk-rock twist.

“The true essence of manhood was now clear: being a caring husband and father." Duff McKagan, It's So Easy and other lies.

7. Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters, Nirvana)

While David Grohl has been in the news a lot after conceiving a child outside his marriage, he has shown himself to be a pretty stellar rock dad.

Dave Grohl has spoken openly about skipping after-parties to be there for his kids. He’s even brought them to recording sessions and talks about parenting with real heart—and humor.

Rocking Fatherhood, Their Way

Rock star dads may not do parenting by the book, but that’s part of their charm. Whether they’re backstage braiding hair or Facetiming between gigs, they prove that great dads come in all styles—even leather jackets and eyeliner.

Some keep it low-key. Others bring their kids on tour buses. Some even record music together. At the end of the day, it’s all about connection—and that’s something every dad, rock star or not, can relate to.

Celebrate the Rock Star Dads in Your Life

Know a dad who shreds on guitar and on the grill? Maybe he’s not famous (yet), but he’s a total rock star in your world.

This Father's Day—or anytime—give him a shout-out, crank up his favourite band, and maybe skip the tie for concert tickets instead.

After all, some heroes wear capes. Others wear band tees.