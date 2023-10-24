Robert Plant Performed ‘Stairway To Heaven’ Live For The First Time In 16 years

The last time Robert Plant sang ‘Stairway To Heaven’ for an audience was in 2007, when the band reunited for one night only, and one show only, at an Ahmet Ertegun tribute concert. Plant has toured several times since then, performing a variety of Led Zeppelin songs but never ‘Stairway’.

So why now?

That’s a great question, and unfortunately, we may not get the answer to it.

Andy Taylor of Duran Duran organized a benefit concert for the Cancer Awareness Trust, and that’s where the magic occurred.

For now have a listen and enjoy ‘Stairway To Heaven’, sung by none other than Robert Plant in the year 2023. Could it be the last time?