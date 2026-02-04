A restaurant in the U.S called “The Last Meal” serves up the final meals of infamous death row inmates

What do a smash burger, mint chocolate ice cream, and fried chicken have in common?

They were the last meals of serial killers on death row.

A restaurant in the United States called “The Last Meal” serves up a macabre menu of dishes that were the final meals of some of the United States' most infamous inmates.

Some of the items include “The Aileen Wuornos“ which is a smash burger with cheese and onions, and a cup of coffee.

Ted Bundy refused a special dinner, so he was served the standard last meal of steak, eggs, hash browns, toast with butter and jelly, along with coffee, milk, and juice.

Oklahoma City Bomber Timothy McVeigh requested two pints of mint chocolate chip ice cream.

It also offers a wide range of sides and desserts, including Bundy Fries.

The restaurant is located in Galion, Ohio, with another location expected to open in Monroe, Michigan later this year.

In an interview with People magazine, Co-Owner Nate Thompson explained “We don't want to highlight the crimes they committed, but it is history and we want to, almost like a documentary, get you as close to understanding the last moments or the last meals of these people.”

He added, “We don't really want to exploit any victim's names or show any gruesome pictures or anything like that. We're trying to be as tasteful as possible with an idea that will definitely ruffle people's feathers.”