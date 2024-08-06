POLE VAULTER MISSES CHANCE AT MEDAL AFTER HIS PACKAGE KNOCKS OFF THE BAR





For most Olympic events, spandex, tights, onesies, or a singlet seems to be the outfit of choice. Not sure if it's even a choice or just the outfit that most athletes are forced to wear to perform at the highest level. But the year is 2024, and the cameras are clear, and leave little to the imagination. This rang true for French Pole Vaulter Anthony Amirriti who was on FULL DISPLAY for the world to see.



Athletes are not stupid. They know these skimpy outfits outline and highlight certain parts of their body. My question is-- do Olympians ever fluff themselves up knowing they are about to be on TV worldwide? Have a look at this video and see what caused Anthony's Olympic dreams to come crashing down.

French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati fails to medal after his Male organs knocked the bar over.



French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati fails to medal after his Male organs knocked the bar over.