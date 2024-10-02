Pink Floyd sells music catalogue, name, and likeness to Sony for $400 million

Be ready to hear a lot more Pink Floyd songs during films and TV commercials, because the band has sold their catalogue to Sony for $400 million.

According to Variety, the deal includes their recorded music rights, and name-and-likeness, which includes merchandise, theatrical and album artwork.

Songwriting rights are not included in the deal as those are held by the individual songwriter.

The massive deal is said to be one of the most valuable in contemporary music, but was a long time coming.

The magazine reports that the deal resulted from years of disagreements between songwriters David Gilmour and Roger Waters. Drummer Nick Mason, as well as the estates of keyboardist Richard Wright and singer-songwriter Roger “Syd” Barrett, also had to consent to the sale.

A deal was close to happening in 2022 but was delayed as a result of infighting between the former band members.

In an interview with Rolling Stone last month, Gilmore said selling the catalogue would be his "dream."

'To be rid of the decision-making and the arguments that are involved with keeping it going is my dream. I’m not interested in that from a financial standpoint. I’m only interested in… getting out of the mud bath that it has been quite a while." he said.

Feature Image: "Dark Side Of The Moon" album cover via Wikipedia