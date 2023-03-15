Miss Physical Tickets? Here’s The Next Best Thing.

Physical tickets have become more and more uncommon with the rise of the digital age. Now you just load your ticket on your phone, with no chance of losing that precious paper ticket.

But just that. A precious piece of paper that serves as a reminder and proof of an awesome show.

Or maybe you’re like me, and you frame them with the tour poster you picked up.

Enter StubForge. A website that creates replica tickets for you and even custom tickets as a gift.