These PG insults prove you don’t have to swear when insulting someone

It’s so easy to insult someone when you throw a profanity at them. A good old “F” bomb seems so fitting when dealing with idiots.

However, there is a lost art to insulting someone without using a bad word.

A recent BuzzFeed article revealed PG-13 phrases you can use the next time you want to insult someone without getting in trouble, and this list proves you don’t have to be raunchy to get your point across.

Some are headscratchers, while others are low-key genius, but either way, load these into the insult part of your brain for future use.

“You have the confidence of someone who’s never been fact-checked.”

“Some people bring joy wherever they go. Others, whenever.”- Oscar Wilde.

“Thanks for helping! It was like doing it by myself, but harder.”

“May your days be as pleasant as you are.”

“I envy the people who never met you.”

“Well, you did your best, and that’s what’s so sad.”

“Wisdom is chasing him, but that man can run.”

“I envy the simplicity of your perspective.”

“We have something in common: Neither of us knows what you’re talking about.”

“You think you’re a wit, but you’re only halfway there.”

“I can explain it to you, but I can’t understand it for you.”

“I have neither the time nor the crayons to explain this to you.”

“Your brain has too many tabs open.”

“You’re why the Power Rangers had to yell out their colors.”

A couple of contributors explained how they got their favourite insults.

“I was put in Facebook jail years ago for calling somebody an ‘ignorant potato,’ and it’s now my favorite insult,” while another person explained, “I saw someone call someone else an ‘unfrosted Mini-Wheat,’ and I’ve loaded it into the hopper for future use.”