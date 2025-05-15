Faithfully, Like You've Never Heard It Before
It's a little bit country and a lot of (haunting) rock & roll. Former Journey frontman Steve Perry has teamed up with country legend Willie Nelson for a new single, covering "Faithfully". The vocally stirring version has been released on Dark Horse Records, with proceeds going to Farm Aid.
Accompanying the release of the song, a wonderfully animated, official music video has also been released, designed and animated by Patrick Atkins.
Steve Perry & Willie Nelson "Faithfully"
Produced by: Kent Wells & Steve Perry
Engineered by: Joel McKenne, Kyle Dickinson, Steve Perry
Mixed By: Steve Perry at Love Box
Mastered by: Paul Hicks
Musicians: Vocals - Steve Perry & Willie Nelson
Piano - Mike Rojas
Guitars - James Mitchell (electric) Kent Wells (acoustic) Steel Guitar - Scotty Sanders Harmonica - Mickey Raphael Bass - Steve Mackey
Drums - Nir Z
More on Steve Perry: https://steveperry.com
Facebook/Instagram/Tik Tok: steveperrymusic
