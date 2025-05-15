Faithfully, Like You've Never Heard It Before

Listen Live

Willie Nelson joins Steve Perry on a new cover single for Farm Aid
Music
Published May 15, 2025
By Ben McCully

It's a little bit country and a lot of (haunting) rock & roll. Former Journey frontman Steve Perry has teamed up with country legend Willie Nelson for a new single, covering "Faithfully". The vocally stirring version has been released on Dark Horse Records, with proceeds going to Farm Aid.

Accompanying the release of the song, a wonderfully animated, official music video has also been released, designed and animated by Patrick Atkins.

Steve Perry & Willie Nelson "Faithfully"

Produced by: Kent Wells & Steve Perry

Engineered by: Joel McKenne, Kyle Dickinson, Steve Perry

Mixed By: Steve Perry at Love Box

Mastered by: Paul Hicks

Musicians: Vocals - Steve Perry & Willie Nelson

Piano - Mike Rojas

Guitars - James Mitchell (electric) Kent Wells (acoustic) Steel Guitar - Scotty Sanders Harmonica - Mickey Raphael Bass - Steve Mackey

Drums - Nir Z

More on Steve Perry: https://steveperry.com

Facebook/Instagram/Tik Tok: steveperrymusic

