Faithfully, Like You've Never Heard It Before

It's a little bit country and a lot of (haunting) rock & roll. Former Journey frontman Steve Perry has teamed up with country legend Willie Nelson for a new single, covering "Faithfully". The vocally stirring version has been released on Dark Horse Records, with proceeds going to Farm Aid.

Accompanying the release of the song, a wonderfully animated, official music video has also been released, designed and animated by Patrick Atkins.

Steve Perry & Willie Nelson "Faithfully"

Produced by: Kent Wells & Steve Perry

Engineered by: Joel McKenne, Kyle Dickinson, Steve Perry

Mixed By: Steve Perry at Love Box

Mastered by: Paul Hicks

Musicians: Vocals - Steve Perry & Willie Nelson

Piano - Mike Rojas

Guitars - James Mitchell (electric) Kent Wells (acoustic) Steel Guitar - Scotty Sanders Harmonica - Mickey Raphael Bass - Steve Mackey

Drums - Nir Z

