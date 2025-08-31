Ranking 3 Of The Best Pearl Jam Songs

Pearl Jam helped shape the sound of the ‘90s, and ranking just three songs from their catalog? Brutal. But I did it! Here is how I ranked three of Pearl Jam's best tracks ...

3. Better Man

This track had to make the list, but it lands in third because, while it’s iconic, the top two just edge it out for me. “Better Man” is one of those songs that grabs you with its emotional weight. It’s not a rocker in the traditional sense, but the slow build and Eddie’s heartbreaking delivery make it unforgettable. Every time that chorus hits, you feel it.

What’s fascinating is the backstory. Eddie Vedder actually wrote “Better Man as a teenager, long before Pearl Jam was even a thing. It didn’t show up on their first couple of albums because Vedder thought it was “too pop” for the band’s sound at the time. Eventually, it made its way onto Vitalogy in 1994 … and became one of their most beloved songs.

The lyrics paint a tragic picture: a woman trapped in a relationship she can’t escape. That storytelling is classic Pearl Jam, and it’s delivered with raw honesty. Despite never being released as a commercial single in the U.S., it dominated rock radio and remains a fan favorite at live shows, often turning into a massive crowd singalong.

2. Even Flow

"Even Flow" is a very close second. When that first hook brings in … I love that. Plus I remember Guitar Hero and playing that song.

Released in 1991 on their debut album Ten, “Even Flow” became one of the band’s breakout hits. Fun fact: the band reportedly recorded this track more than 70 times in the studio because they couldn’t nail the feel they wanted. That perfectionism paid off because what we got is one of the most iconic riffs in rock history.

Lyrically, it’s deeper than you might think. The song tells the story of a homeless man, living day to day, searching for some sense of peace. It’s grungy, it’s gritty, and yet it’s anthemic. This song turned Pearl Jam into stadium kings and is still a guaranteed high point at every concert they play.

1. Last Kiss

Okay, this one might spark some debate because “Last Kiss” is a cover and it just gets me in the punch every single time. Hate me if you want but that is going to have to be my top spot … it just evokes something in me.

Pearl Jam recorded Last Kiss in 1999 as a charity single after Eddie Vedder found an old 45 of the original by Wayne Cochran. The band laid it down during a soundcheck and decided to release it to raise funds for refugees in Kosovo. The song blew up, becoming their highest-charting single ever, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. Not bad for a cover recorded on the fly.

The lyrics tell a devastating story of young love and tragedy after a car crash. Pearl Jam’s version strips it down to its emotional core, and that raw, almost imperfect quality is what makes it so powerful. It’s one of those tracks that sneaks up on you and before you know it, you’re singing along with a lump in your throat.

