Ozzy Osbourne, the Godfather of Heavy Metal, Dies at 76

Ozzy Osbourne, the iconic frontman of Black Sabbath and a cornerstone of heavy metal music, has died at the age of 76.

He passed away Tuesday morning surrounded by family, just weeks after what he had called his final performance. Osbourne had been living with Parkinson’s disease since revealing his diagnosis in 2020.

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” his family said in a statement. “He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

The Final Show

In July 2025, Ozzy reunited with the original Black Sabbath lineup in the UK for what he called his final concert. It was a massive celebration of his legacy, with 42,000 fans in attendance and performances from Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Pantera, Tool, Alice in Chains, and more. Actor Jason Momoa hosted the show, which became a full-circle moment for one of rock’s most enduring voices.

The Sound That Changed Everything

In 1969, Osbourne and his bandmates in Black Sabbath changed the face of rock music. Their self-titled debut was loud, eerie, and unlike anything people had heard before. At the height of the Vietnam War and the end of the hippie era, Sabbath brought something darker and heavier to the table.

The band's second album, Paranoid, cemented their place in music history. Tracks like “Iron Man,” “War Pigs,” and “Paranoid” itself are now considered metal standards, influencing generations of artists across rock and metal genres.

As Dave Navarro of Jane’s Addiction once said, “Anybody who’s serious about metal will tell you it all comes down to Sabbath.”

Ozzy’s Solo Rise

After being fired from Black Sabbath in 1979 due to his substance abuse and erratic behaviour, Osbourne launched a solo career that would prove just as influential. His first two albums, Blizzard of Ozz and Diary of a Madman, gave fans unforgettable tracks like “Crazy Train,” “Flying High Again,” and “Goodbye to Romance.”

His solo work earned him a second induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2024, following his earlier induction with Sabbath in 2006.

Controversial, Outrageous, Unforgettable

Ozzy Osbourne didn’t shy away from the spotlight, and he definitely didn’t play by the rules. From biting the head off a bat onstage (thinking it was fake) to urinating on the Alamo, he built a reputation as one of rock’s most unpredictable figures.

He was also behind Ozzfest, the touring festival he created in 1996 after being turned down by Lollapalooza. That tour went on to showcase bands like Slipknot, Rob Zombie, System of a Down, Limp Bizkit, and Linkin Park.

Still Going Strong

Even into his 70s, Ozzy continued to create. His 2020 album Ordinary Man featured Elton John, and in 2022 he released Patient Number 9, which brought him multiple Grammy nominations and his first back-to-back number one rock radio singles. Collaborators on the album included Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Mike McCready, and Duff McKagan.

In 2019, he scored a Top 10 hit with Post Malone on “Take What You Want,” proving his relevance across generations.

A Farewell Fit for a Legend

At his Rock Hall induction in 2024, Jack Black called him “the greatest frontman in the history of rock and roll.” Ozzy kept his speech short, thanking his fans, his late guitarist Randy Rhoads, and his wife Sharon.

Born John Michael Osbourne in Birmingham, England, Ozzy came from modest beginnings. He grew up idolizing Chuck Berry, Little Richard, and The Beatles, and took the nickname "Ozzy" from schoolmates.

He went on to become one of the most recognizable and influential figures in rock history. Through the darkness and chaos, his music connected with millions.

Ozzy Osbourne is gone, but his voice, his madness, and his music will echo forever.