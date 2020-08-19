Outside Lands Latest Festival Planning To Stream Online

Outside Lands Music Festival, out of San Francisco is the latest to announce a virtual plan this year dubbed ‘Inside Lands.’ Some of the major festivals, Lollapalooza, Coachella, have always streamed their festivals on youtube to thousands for free. Of course this year the performances will not be the SAME, and we have all grown weary of the performances from home as they just don’t feel the same. Outside Lands has decided to mix in some older performances as well which is a nice touch as those are performances are in front of actual CROWDS!

Look out August 28th & 29th for some live music at the end of the summer!

Jack White, Nathaniel Rateliff and Cage The Elephant are just some of the acts to catch although I wouldn’t be surprised if some last minute sets get thrown in there as well.