Old Spice Are You Okay?

Old Spice’s marketing team gets pop culture, the internet, and meme’s, and their latest marketing scheme is… interesting, yet brilliant and catchy. Their latest campaign features a body-less barbershop sextet harmonising pondering if hair feels pain while it gets cut… Y’know, the 10,000 screaming voices in your head when you get a cut…

Even though it isn’t very obvious the campaign is actually to promote Old Spice’s newest barbershop quality hair product line and an actual barbershop they have opened in Ohio.



