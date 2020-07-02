Live Music and Camping Return to Burl’s Creek

If you’ve been missing live music as much as we have, save the dates for some great live entertainment and camping coming to Burl’s Creek starting on the Civic Holiday weekend. Full event details are going to be unveiled soon, but for now, save these dates on your calendar and be listening for all the details and maybe even a chance to WIN tickets to go!

Burl’s Creek will be putting together these medium-scale live concert events in compliance with all health, safety, capacity and distancing protocols. More announcements to come; for more information, visit burlscreek.com or follow along on socials @burlscreek.