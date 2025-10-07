October 7: What Happened On This Day In Rock History

October 7 has long been a date of both triumph and controversy in music history, hosting events that range from landmark court rulings to chart-shattering album releases and the passing of influential figures. This day has seen rock and roll legends define their careers, fight legal battles, and cement their place in the cultural landscape.

The events of this day showcase the global reach of music, touching on everything from pioneering television shows and technological advancements to massive concerts and the ever-present drama of the rock and roll lifestyle.

Here’s What Happened In Rock Music on October 7

2024 – American soul and gospel singer Cissy Houston died at the age of 91. She was the mother of Whitney Houston, a member of The Sweet Inspirations, and worked as a back-up singer for a vast array of artists including Elvis Presley, Aretha Franklin, and David Bowie.

2022 – Slipknot were at No. 1 in the UK with their seventh studio album, 'The End, So Far.' The album is dedicated to co-founder and former drummer Joey Jordison, who died in July 2021.

2016 – The Rolling Stones played the first night of the Desert Trip festival in Indio, California. The event, which also featured Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, Neil Young, Roger Waters, and the Who, raked in $160 million, making it the highest-earning music festival ever.

2014 – On-line streaming service Spotify announced that it had secured the rights to John Lennon's solo catalog, including his eight proper solo albums and three official compilations.

2013 – Annie Lennox described the sexualized imagery of modern pop videos as "dark" and "pornographic," calling for them to be rated in the same way as films.

2009 – Monkees vocalist Davy Jones ruled out ever reuniting with his former band mates after launching a scathing attack on each of his old pals in The National Enquirer.

2007 – Bruce Springsteen went to No. 1 on the UK album chart with 'Magic,' the singer-songwriter's 15th studio album and 7th UK No. 1.

2006 – Babyshambles postponed their UK tour to give singer Pete Doherty more time to recover from drug treatment.

2002 – Mick Jagger donated £100,000 to his old Grammar school in Dartford to help pay for a music director and buy musical instruments. The new music centre was also named after him.

1999 – Don Henley and Eagles Ltd. filed a federal suit against Lovearth, an Internet company, alleging that its registration of several domain names constituted copyright infringement.

1995 – Alanis Morissette went to No. 1 on the US album chart with her third album, 'Jagged Little Pill.' The album produced six successful singles and went on to become the biggest-selling album ever by a female artist, with sales over 30 million.

1989 – Jefferson Airplane played a concert where the price of admission was a can of food for the San Francisco Food Bank.

1982 – Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page was given a 12-month conditional discharge after being found guilty of possessing cocaine.

1978 – The Rolling Stones performed "Beast Of Burden" on NBC's Saturday Night Live, propelling the single to its peak position of No. 8 on the Hot 100 a month later.

1976 – John Lennon was awarded his ‘Green Card’—permanent residency status—at a hearing in New York which overturned previous efforts by the US Government to deport him.

1975 – John Lennon won his lengthy battle to stay in the US when the US Court of Appeals in New York ruled that his 1968 arrest in Britain for possession of marijuana was "contrary to US ideas of due process and is invalid."

1967 – The Beatles rejected an offer of $1 million from promoter Sid Bernstein to make a second appearance at New York's Shea Stadium.

1967 – Cass Elliot from The Mamas & the Papas spent the night in a London jail after being accused of stealing from a hotel, forcing the cancellation of a TV and concert appearance.

1966 – Johnny Kidd was killed in a car crash while on UK tour in Radcliffe, Manchester, aged 27. Pirates' bassist Nick Simper, who later became an original member of Deep Purple, suffered only cuts and a broken arm.

1964 – The Beatles appeared on a taped episode of the American Rock 'n' Roll TV show Shindig! from London, performing songs like "I'm a Loser" and "Kansas City."

1963 – Capitol Records released The Beach Boys' fourth album, 'Little Deuce Coupe.' The LP reached No. 4 on the Billboard chart and would eventually be certified Platinum.

1963 – The Rolling Stones recorded the Lennon and McCartney-penned song ‘I Wanna Be Your Man’ at De Lane Lea Studios in London.

1960 – Elvis Presley recorded "Flaming Star" at Radio Recorders in Hollywood, California. The song was intended for use in the movie of the same name.

1957 – Little Richard's "Keep A Knockin'," featuring the wailing sax of Grady Gaines, entered the Billboard Top 40 on its way to No. 8.

1957 – RCA Victor had already received a half-million advanced orders for Elvis Presley's fourth LP, "Elvis' Christmas Album," making it the best-selling Christmas / holiday album of all time.

1952 – Bob Horn's Bandstand debuted on WFIL-TV in Philadelphia. The weekly show, later hosted by Dick Clark, would go on to be one of the most influential US music programs in Rock history.

Rock Birthdays: October 7

1953 – Tico Torres of Bon Jovi (Drums)

– of Bon Jovi (Drums) 1952 – Ricky Phillips of Styx and The Babys (Bass Guitar)

– of Styx and The Babys (Bass Guitar) 1951 – John 'Cougar' Mellencamp (Singer / Songwriter)

– (Singer / Songwriter) 1949 – David Hope of Kansas (Bass)

– of Kansas (Bass) 1939 – Colin Cooper of Climax Blues Band (Vocals / Saxophone)

October 7: On This Day In Rock History

October 7 stands as a powerful testament to the longevity and dramatic scope of music history. From the birth of future rock icons like John Mellencamp and Tico Torres to the passing of legendary backup vocalist Cissy Houston, the day encapsulates the complete cycle of musical life.

