Oasis Reuniting? Starting To Seem Very Real After Seeing This

The rumblings of Oasis reuniting seems to happen yearly. Mostly because some online sources say they heard something. The rumblings get loud enough that Noel or Liam usually tweet something out saying it will never happen-- and then it quiets down.

We have been in the rumbling stage for the past few days. Twitter seemed to light up with the news. The rumours this time actually got to the point where dates and venue names were being released—Wembley Stadium for one, and in 2025. I saw one tweet claiming 10 dates at one stadium and then 10 dates in Manchester. However like many times before it just seemed tough to believe. Sure the fans want it to happen but seemed like Liam and Noel never did.



Last year there rumors of the reunion started when it broke Noel was divorcing his longtime wife. Apparently, Sara MacDonald (Noel's ex-wife) and Liam never got along but with her out of the picture fans seemed optimistic. But...nothing happened.

However, it seems different this time around. Or maybe I'm getting caught up in the hype, but on Sunday night I saw this.

Well that's just Liam's account so it could be anything right? I scrolled down and saw this.

And yes, followed by this.

That was calculated move by all of their official accounts. We will find out on August 27th, likely when we wake up the news will be already out. Is it a reunion? What the hell else could it be?