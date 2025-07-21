Listen Live

Liam Gallagher Tells Cheaters Not To Worry: "We Don't Have That Coldplay Camera Here

Music
Published July 21, 2025
By Bryan Flannery

The Coldplay Kiss Cam fiasco is still making waves. Last week, after a tech CEO was caught holding and then abruptly jumping out of the cameras view at a Coldplay concert, the internet responded harshly. The memes were everywhere, the comments were mean (and funny) and even celebrities started weighing in. The press was great for Coldplay but not so much for the adulterous couple. Lasted update is the CEO has resigned from his position at the tech company.

Now enter Liam Gallagher, who is on tour with his brother Noel for the OASIS reunion, who had a few words to share with the audience, which is clearly another jab at Chris Martin of Coldplay, one of many insults aimed at the frontman over the years.

Listen to Liam tell the crowd they are in safe hands, even if they are not their own partners, at Oasis shows this summer. Liam also wants the cameras on him for the whole show.

