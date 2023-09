We made the call and bands answered! Here are all the bands we got shirts from! Either sent to us by local artists and bands, or we called in a favour with some of our label friends.

Be ready for the Rock 95 Toy Drive Auction to get t-shirt packs with both local and big artists!

Click on the photos to visit the artist’s site or socials.

Madison Galloway

Kyle Wauchope

Jimmy Stone Radio Show

Sierra Pilot

Køster

Good Effort

Carl Rundown Band

Bootlegged

Out Of Spite

30 ODD 6

Grant Boyer

Four Two Nothing

Aces High

Lyric Dubee

The Hard Livers

Here are a few bands you may recognize!