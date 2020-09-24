Listen Live

Most Embarrassing Things Googled in Each State

Seriously, Vermont?

By Funny, Morning Show, Weird and Wonderful

We’re all guilty of googling silly things. But that’s how you learn, right? Someone looked at Google Trends and found the stupidest things each state googled the most.

Here’s the full list:

Alabama Shoulder Pads
Alaska Dog Carrier
Arizona Feet Photos
Arkansas Ear Bug
California How to quit a job you just started
Colorado Mumble Rap
Connecticut Sussex Royal Instagram
Delaware Are aliens real
Florida How to get rid of ghost
Georgia Where is africa
Hawaii Mayonnaise recipe
Idaho How to vape
Illinois What do we breathe out
Indiana How is baby made
Iowa How to get fired
Kansas Pumpkin spice latte
Kentucky How to become a vampire
Louisiana Why do I sweat so much
Maine Disc Golf
Maryland Love is blind
Massachusetts Will Smith Rap
Michigan What am i good at
Minnesota Hacky sack
Mississippi Is the earth round
Missouri How to fake sick
New Hampshire What does hampshire mean
New Jersey Weegee board
New Mexico Justin Bieber Nudes
New York Velour tracksuits
North Carolina Nicholas Sparks
Montana Nick Nolte
Nebraska Smelly Feet
Nevada Guy Fieri
North Dakota Ok boomer meaning
Ohio Does my cat love me
Oklahoma Bigfoot evidence
Oregon Live Laugh Love
Pennsylvania Nickleback concert
Rhode Island Love Island
South Carolina Live pd
South Dakota Dr. Phil
Tennessee Is my house haunted
Texas Does my dog love me
Utah Baby Geniuses
Vermont Where is Canada
Virginia Royal Family
Washington bigfoot hunters
West Virginia why is my poop green
Wisconsin why do people lie
Wyoming casserole recipes
[via Zippia]

Related posts

Rolling Stone Has Updated their Top 500 Albums List

WATCH: Ellen DeGeneres Addresses ‘Toxic’ Workplace Allegations in First Monologue of Season 18

‘Schitt’s Creek’ Makes Emmy Award History

Who Is The Perfect Man To Narrate The Famous Pool Scene From ‘Fast Times?’ Morgan Freeman Is.

Would You Let Your Son Wear A ‘Hooters’ Mask?

Samuel L. Jackson Will Offer Swearing Lessons if Enough People Register to Vote

WATCH: South Park to air Hour-Long Pandemic Special

WATCH: Paul Rudd Drops ‘Real Talk’ About Masks as a ‘Certified Young Person’

WATCH: Llamas out for a rip on the 400