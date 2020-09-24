Most Embarrassing Things Googled in Each State
Seriously, Vermont?
We’re all guilty of googling silly things. But that’s how you learn, right? Someone looked at Google Trends and found the stupidest things each state googled the most.
Here’s the full list:
|Alabama
|Shoulder Pads
|Alaska
|Dog Carrier
|Arizona
|Feet Photos
|Arkansas
|Ear Bug
|California
|How to quit a job you just started
|Colorado
|Mumble Rap
|Connecticut
|Sussex Royal Instagram
|Delaware
|Are aliens real
|Florida
|How to get rid of ghost
|Georgia
|Where is africa
|Hawaii
|Mayonnaise recipe
|Idaho
|How to vape
|Illinois
|What do we breathe out
|Indiana
|How is baby made
|Iowa
|How to get fired
|Kansas
|Pumpkin spice latte
|Kentucky
|How to become a vampire
|Louisiana
|Why do I sweat so much
|Maine
|Disc Golf
|Maryland
|Love is blind
|Massachusetts
|Will Smith Rap
|Michigan
|What am i good at
|Minnesota
|Hacky sack
|Mississippi
|Is the earth round
|Missouri
|How to fake sick
|New Hampshire
|What does hampshire mean
|New Jersey
|Weegee board
|New Mexico
|Justin Bieber Nudes
|New York
|Velour tracksuits
|North Carolina
|Nicholas Sparks
|Montana
|Nick Nolte
|Nebraska
|Smelly Feet
|Nevada
|Guy Fieri
|North Dakota
|Ok boomer meaning
|Ohio
|Does my cat love me
|Oklahoma
|Bigfoot evidence
|Oregon
|Live Laugh Love
|Pennsylvania
|Nickleback concert
|Rhode Island
|Love Island
|South Carolina
|Live pd
|South Dakota
|Dr. Phil
|Tennessee
|Is my house haunted
|Texas
|Does my dog love me
|Utah
|Baby Geniuses
|Vermont
|Where is Canada
|Virginia
|Royal Family
|Washington
|bigfoot hunters
|West Virginia
|why is my poop green
|Wisconsin
|why do people lie
|Wyoming
|casserole recipes