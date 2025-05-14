Morris, the Alligator who appeared in the 1996 film Happy Gilmore has passed away

Morris, the Alligator who became famous for his role in "Happy Gilmore," has passed away.

The Colorado Gators Reptile Park, an exotic animal sanctuary, confirmed the sad news on May 9.

Morris was over 80 years old and had appeared in several Hollywood projects from 1975 to 2006.

Some of his earlier films included the horror film Alligator 1 & Alligator II: The Mutation.

Morris the Alligator. Image from Facebook/Colorado Gator Farm

Other big titles included "Dr. Dolittle 2," "Interview with the Vampire," "Eraser," "Night Court" and "Blues Brothers 2000,"

His biggest role was in the 1996 Adam Sandler comedy Happy Gilmore as the menacing golf course Alligator.

He even made a cameo appearance with Steve Irwin on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno."

He eventually retired to the animal sanctuary, where he was a favourite of staff and visitors.

A spokesperson for the farm explained Morris suddenly fell ill. "He started acting strange a week ago. He wasn't lunging at us and wasn't taking food," I know it's strange to people… that we get so attached to an alligator."

They added, "He had a happy time here, and he died of old age."

The farm says they plan to taxidermy Morris so he can "scare children for years to come."

Feature image from Happy Gilmore via Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection