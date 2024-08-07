Give Me My Money!
Published August 7, 2024
The Rock 95 Morning Crew finally tried a TikTok trend. But only Craig and Bryan were in on it.
This would be one of those online trends you want to know before the rest of your friends. No idea where it came from but funny is funny and if you're in on the joke it's funny and if you're not, it's funny for everyone else.
It would have helped if Craig could keep a straight face for longer than 2 seconds.
