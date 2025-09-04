Foreigner Coming To Rama, We Chat With Michael Bluestein

They’ve sold over 80 million records worldwide and become a staple of rock radio. And now, they’re bringing that powerhouse catalog to Casino Rama Resort.

Legendary Foreigner will bring their arsenal of hits that includes "Cold As Ice", Feels Like the First Time", and "Jukebox Hero" on September 18th! Get your tickets here!

Joining the band in 2008, keyboardist Michael Bluestein joined me to talk all about his experience. Hear whether its "just a gig" to him and how the keyboardist just might be the most important part of the band.

Those shimmering intros, atmospheric layers, and big sweeping chords aren’t just filler, they're an integral part of Foreigner's signature sound. As Michael put it, the keys aren’t just background; they’re a vital part of what makes Foreigner Foreigner.

We also talked about how different audiences & venues make them switch up their preparation for shows. How does Bluestein balance staying true to the band’s signature sound while still adding a touch of his own flair. And what keeps Foreigner on the road, decade after decade?

A cool deep-dive into his pre-Foreigner career plus the process for his audition to earn the spot, and a whole lot more. A must watch for any Foreigner fan or anyone curious about behind-the-scenes of the music biz!

More on Michael Bluestein here!