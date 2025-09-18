A "Rated R" Coffee Date With Adam Copeland

The Reunion

Canadian pro wrestling legend Adam Copeland will be a big part of All Elite Wrestling's return to Toronto this Saturday, September 20th! "The Rated R Superstar" reunites with his long-time tag-team partner Christian Cage in one half of the epic double main events!

The 11-time world champion & 14-time tag-team champion recently made peace with the other half of the legendary tandem once known as "Edge & Christian", setting the stage for their first match together since 2011.

Cope & Christian take on FTR.

Coffee With Cope

Ahead of the big pay-per-view event this weekend, Cope was up for going toe-to-to with Asher Benjamin, aka McCully, for an in depth conversation!

At Dineen Coffee Co., the two yappers & grapplers got together to tackle a whole myriad of topics from past to present, WWE to AEW.

In the "premiere episode" of Coffee With Cope, they discuss the importance of this weekend's match as well as Copeland's wrestling beginnings on the east coast of Canada, in the same circuit McCully started his career.

They also talk about Cope's time living in Wasaga Beach, his opinion on everyone who uses his finishing move today, and whether or not appearing on TV every week makes him a "cool Dad".

In addition to a "five second pose", Cope also let McCully read his horoscope based on his coffee order and graded McCully's ability to take a spear!

Be a part of AEW's All Out PPV here!

Watch AEW's All Out PPV at home here!