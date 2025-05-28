May 28: What Happened On This Day In Rock History

From iconic recordings and controversial arrests to massive festivals and legendary album releases, May 28 has delivered some memorable moments in rock music history. Whether it was Bruce Springsteen regaining his freedom to record or Pink Floyd dominating the charts, this date has been anything but quiet in the world of rock.

2019 – The Royal Canadian Mint unveiled a commemorative silver coin to mark the 50th anniversary of John Lennon’s “Give Peace a Chance,” recorded during his and Yoko Ono’s famous Montreal "Bed-In for Peace" on June 1, 1969.

2019 – Motörhead’s hard-hitting anthem "Ace of Spades" was crowned the Greatest Gambling Song of All Time in a PokerStars poll of European players, beating out Lady Gaga’s “Poker Face.”

2015 – Michael Jackson’s famed Neverland Ranch was listed for a staggering $100 million. The 2,700-acre property boasted a six-bedroom mansion, its own train station, a 50-seat cinema, and even a pair of lakes.

2012 – Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills announced plans to auction off Elvis Presley’s original crypt from Forest Hill Cemetery in Memphis, where he was briefly interred in 1977. Due to public backlash, the item was pulled before the sale.

2008 – Guitarist Jerry Cole passed away at 68. Known for his work with The Champs, he also collaborated with legends like Elvis, Aretha Franklin, Steely Dan, and The Beach Boys throughout his prolific career.

2007 – The Police reunited for their first tour since 1986, kicking things off in Vancouver. Despite internal tensions, the tour was a massive success, spanning 151 shows and selling over 3.3 million tickets.

1990 – Mitch Mitchell, drummer for The Jimi Hendrix Experience, filed a defamation lawsuit against Private Eye magazine over a published story he claimed was false.

1983 – The massive four-day US Festival kicked off in California. Acts included U2, David Bowie, Van Halen, Stevie Nicks, The Clash, and more, drawing over 750,000 fans.

1983 – Axl Rose performed with Rapidfire at Gazzarri’s on the Sunset Strip. In the crowd was a young Slash, witnessing the future Guns N’ Roses frontman for the first time.

1982 – Rocky III hit theatres with Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger” as its new theme song. The track was written after Sylvester Stallone failed to secure rights to Queen’s “Another One Bites the Dust.”

1977 – Bruce Springsteen was finally cleared to record again after a two-year legal dispute with former manager Mike Appel. He later reflected on the hard-learned lesson of signing contracts on car hoods.

1976 – The Allman Brothers Band temporarily broke up after Gregg Allman testified in court against his road manager Scooter Herring during a drug trafficking trial. Herring received a 75-year sentence.

1973 – Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon was charting in both the US and UK. It would remain on the Billboard charts for a historic 741 non-consecutive weeks.

1971 – Graham Nash released his debut solo album Songs for Beginners, featuring guest appearances by Neil Young, Jerry Garcia, and David Crosby. The album peaked at #15 in the US.

1969 – Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger and singer Marianne Faithfull were arrested in London for cannabis possession. They were later released on bail.

1966 – The Beatles spent the day with Bob Dylan at London’s Mayfair Hotel watching early cuts of Dylan’s tour documentary Don’t Look Back.

1966 – Ike & Tina Turner released “River Deep, Mountain High.” Produced by Phil Spector, the song flopped in the US but became a massive hit overseas.

1964 – The BBC was flooded with over 8,000 requests for tickets to The Rolling Stones' upcoming appearance on the TV show Juke Box Jury.

1964 – Marianne Faithfull recorded “As Tears Go By,” a Mick Jagger and Keith Richards composition, with a young Jimmy Page on guitar. It would go on to chart on both sides of the Atlantic.

1958 – Buddy Holly received a draft notice for military service, but his poor eyesight ultimately led to disqualification.

Rock Birthdays: May 28

1945 – John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival (Vocals / Guitar)

1948 – Ray Laidlaw of Lindisfarne (Drums)

1949 – Wendy O. Williams of The Plasmatics (Vocals)

1963 – Gavin Harrison of Porcupine Tree and King Crimson (Drums)

1970 – Mark Richardson of Skunk Anansie (Drums)

May 28 has hosted reunions, arrests, first meetings of future rock legends, and massive festival crowds. It’s a day that’s proven pivotal across genres and generations—from iconic recordings to unforgettable live shows. Whether it’s Pink Floyd’s chart domination, a crypt controversy involving Elvis, or Axl Rose’s fateful early gig, this day has made its mark in rock history.