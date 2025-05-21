May 21: What Happened On This Day In Rock History

Rock history is filled with unforgettable moments, and May 21 has seen its fair share of milestones that shaped the genre.

From iconic album releases to legendary performances, let’s take a look at some key events that have happened on this day in rock music.

Here’s What Happened In Rock Music on May 21

1955 - Chuck Berry recorded Maybellene at Universal Recording Studios in Chicago. The song, which borrowed elements from the Western swing fiddle tune Ida Red, became one of the first rock and roll hits, peaking at No.5 on the US charts after its release.

1963 - The Beatles recorded two BBC radio programs at the Playhouse Theatre in London. They performed five songs for Saturday Club and six for Steppin’ Out.

1963 - Motown's Tamla label issued "Fingertips Pt. 2," a live performance by a 13-year-old Stevie Wonder, recorded in Detroit the previous summer. The track became his first of many chart-topping singles on the Billboard Hot 100. Originally over seven minutes long, it was later split into two parts for radio play.

1966 - Bruce Springsteen’s first band, The Castiles, performed at Freehold Regional High School in New Jersey. This marked their debut performance at their own school.

1967 - Jimi Hendrix signed a deal with Reprise Records, which led to the release of his landmark albums Are You Experienced?, Axis: Bold as Love, and Electric Ladyland.

1968 - Brian Jones of The Rolling Stones appeared in court in London on a marijuana possession charge. He was released on £200 bail.

1970 - Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young released their protest single "Ohio," written by Neil Young in response to the Kent State shootings, where four students were killed by the National Guard during a peaceful protest.

1972 - The 2nd British Rock Meeting took place in Germersheim, West Germany, after protests led to a last-minute venue change. The festival featured performances from iconic bands like The Doors, Pink Floyd, and The Faces.

1974 - Two would-be concert promoters were arrested in the US on fraud charges after selling counterfeit tickets for an Elton John concert. Police seized over $12,000 in cheques from the scam.

1976 - The Rolling Stones kicked off a six-night residency at Earl's Court Theatre in London. Their performances, seen by some as lackluster, drew criticism from a new wave of punk artists who labeled them as outdated icons of rock’s past.

1977 - Rod Stewart’s double A-side single I Don't Want to Talk About It / First Cut Is the Deepest hit No.1 in the UK. The Danny Whitten-penned I Don’t Want to Talk About It was also a hit for Everything But the Girl in 1988.

1977 - Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours replaced the Eagles’ Hotel California at the top of the Billboard 200, ending a five-week run. Rumours would go on to dominate the number one spot for 27 out of the next 28 weeks, briefly interrupted in mid-July by Barry Manilow Live.

1977 - Stevie Wonder’s "Sir Duke," a tribute to jazz legend Duke Ellington, topped the US singles chart for three weeks. The song also peaked at No.2 in the UK.

1979 - Elton John began a historic tour of Russia, becoming the first Western artist to perform in the country. The tour marked the start of eight groundbreaking concerts.

1980 - Thieves broke into Electric Lady Studios in New York City, stealing five of Jimi Hendrix's gold records, including those for Are You Experienced and Axis: Bold as Love.

1980 - Joe Strummer of The Clash was arrested during a chaotic performance in Hamburg, Germany, after he smashed his guitar over a fan’s head. However, he was released after a negative alcohol test.

1982 - The Hacienda Club opened in Manchester, England. This venue would become iconic for hosting performances by major Manchester acts like Oasis, Happy Mondays, and The Smiths. Madonna also made her UK TV debut at the club.

1983 - David Bowie’s Let’s Dance reached No.1 on the US singles chart, making it his first chart-topper on both sides of the Atlantic. The music video was shot in Australia, where Bowie and his band performed in a bar while observing a metaphorical portrayal of Western cultural imperialism.

1988 - Prince scored his first UK No.1 album with Lovesexy. The album’s controversial cover, depicting Prince nude, sparked debates and led some stores to either refuse to stock it or wrap it in black packaging.

2001 - Tommy Eyre, a renowned producer, arranger, and keyboardist, passed away from cancer at the age of 51. He had worked with artists such as George Harrison, Wham!, Dusty Springfield, and B.B. King, and was known for his contributions to iconic tracks like Joe Cocker's With a Little Help from My Friends and Gerry Rafferty’s Baker Street.

2007 - Scott Stapp, former lead singer of Creed, was arrested at his Florida home on charges of assault. He was held without bail in connection with the domestic dispute.

2010 - U2's lead singer, Bono, underwent emergency spinal surgery after an injury during preparations for their upcoming tour. He received treatment at a specialist clinic in Munich, where he was expected to recover for several days.

2011 - Bob Dylan was named the most inspirational figure for poets in a survey by The Foyle Poetry Society. The survey, which asked poets about which musicians influenced their writing, also highlighted other artists like Leonard Cohen, David Bowie, and Morrissey. The survey participants included young people from around the world.

2012 - The U.S. Supreme Court declined to review the case of Joel Tenenbaum, a Boston University student previously ordered to pay $675,000 for illegally sharing music online. While the initial ruling was later upheld, a judge eventually slashed the penalty to $67,500—still a hefty fine for downloading just 30 songs.

2013 - Trevor Bolder, the bassist from David Bowie’s iconic backing band, Spiders From Mars, passed away at 62 after a battle with cancer. Bolder contributed to several of Bowie’s classic albums, including Hunky Dory and Ziggy Stardust, before later joining Uriah Heep.

2015 - Black Sabbath was honored with a lifetime achievement award at the Ivor Novello songwriting awards. Guitarist Tony Iommi accepted the trophy and also revealed the band’s plans for a final tour in the following year. Other award winners included Ed Sheeran, named Songwriter of the Year, and Annie Lennox, who received the prestigious fellowship from the British Society of Songwriters, Composers, and Authors.

2016 - A New York auction held by Julien’s saw an acoustic guitar once owned by Elvis Presley fetch $354,400. The event also included the sale of a red vinyl jacket worn by Michael Jackson during his HIStory tour, which sold for $256,000, and handwritten Beatles lyrics by John Lennon that brought in an identical $354,400.

2016 - Nick Menza, Megadeth’s former drummer, tragically passed away on stage in Los Angeles from a heart attack while performing with his band OHM. He was 51 years old at the time of his death.

2023 - Ed Ames, known both for his musical success with The Ames Brothers and his solo hits in the late '60s, passed away at 95 in Los Angeles. Beyond music, he was widely recognized for his acting role as Mingo in Daniel Boone. One unforgettable TV moment came in 1965, when his tomahawk toss on The Tonight Show unintentionally landed in a comedic spot on a cowboy drawing—becoming a classic Johnny Carson blooper.

Rock Birthdays: May 21

1934 - Sonny Forriest of The Coasters (Guitar)

1940 - Tony Sheridan who worked with The Beatles (Vocals and guitar)

1941 - Ronald Isley of The Isley Brothers (Vocals)

1943 - John Dalton of the Kinks (Bass)

1943 - Hilton Valentine of The Animals (Guitar)

1955 - Stan Lynch who worked with Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Eagles and more (Musician and producer)

1964 - Martin Blunt of The Charlatans (Bass)

1975 - Lee Gaze of Lostprophets (Guitar)

1978 - Adam Gontier of Three Days Grace (Guitar and vocals)

On This Day In Rock History

From the birth of Blonde on Blonde to the debut of Stairway to Heaven, May 21 has been a pivotal day in rock history. These moments, along with countless others, continue to influence and inspire the world of rock music.