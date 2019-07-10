Man Farts, Man Arrested. We’re not kidding.
After a Clay County, Missouri man had a search warrant executed against his property. He […]
After a Clay County, Missouri man had a search warrant executed against his property. He thought hiding was his best option, after all, police have dogs, dogs run fast… Okay. Good logic there criminal mastermind, here’s your flaw. Dogs also have a nose, and a wild sense of smell.
Unfortunately when you are stressed, apparently you fart and that’s exactly what this poor fellow did. The gentleman from Clay County, farted so loud that his position was given away clearly and officers found him after the smell overtook his… area. The Librety Missorui Police Departments official twitter also took on the punny story, and had some fun.
Thanks to @SheriffClayCo for airing out a wanted person's dirty laundry and fanning the flames. The Liberty Police Department was surprised to see this incident slip out, which stinks for the arrestee. Fortunately, no one was injured during his arrest #nervousbelly #nocomment https://t.co/mHPoPds3nv
— Liberty Missouri (@LibertyMissouri) July 9, 2019