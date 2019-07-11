Listen Live

Thunderous Fart Helps Police Locate Suspect on the Run

Nice fart. Conflatulations.

By Funny, Morning Show

This story is definitely in the running for best crime story of 2019.

A man from Missouri was wanted for possession of a controlled substance and was hiding from law enforcement. He gave himself away however, by letting go a fart so loud that police were able to find him.

Officials have not released the name of the suspect or more details about the case.

The City of Liberty Missouri couldn’t help by poke a bit of fun at the incident on Twitter.

[via NY Times]

