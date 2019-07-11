Thunderous Fart Helps Police Locate Suspect on the Run
Nice fart. Conflatulations.
This story is definitely in the running for best crime story of 2019.
A man from Missouri was wanted for possession of a controlled substance and was hiding from law enforcement. He gave himself away however, by letting go a fart so loud that police were able to find him.
Officials have not released the name of the suspect or more details about the case.
The City of Liberty Missouri couldn’t help by poke a bit of fun at the incident on Twitter.
Thanks to @SheriffClayCo for airing out a wanted person's dirty laundry and fanning the flames. The Liberty Police Department was surprised to see this incident slip out, which stinks for the arrestee. Fortunately, no one was injured during his arrest #nervousbelly #nocomment https://t.co/mHPoPds3nv
— Liberty Missouri (@LibertyMissouri) July 9, 2019