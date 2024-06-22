Man Defends His Home With Frying Pan

Jason Williams from Chicago, having the perfect X/ Twitter handle of @Bashido, has proven that sometimes a solid frying pan will do the job when it comes to protecting your home.

Jason shared a series of posts on X showing the chaos that erupted in his home this week.

It all started with a frying pan and someone getting arrested.

I just caught a fucking burgler in my house. Holy shit.:. Almost killed him,Hit him with a frying pan! Got him!!! pic.twitter.com/sDvFYUGDKO — Jason Williams (@Bashido) June 20, 2024

Jason seemingly got the intruder in the head pretty well that an ambulance was needed.

Here’s the guy that tried to burgler me. He’s lucky the cops came. I was putting a good beating on him.. he owes me a new drying pan! pic.twitter.com/avc409KEHi — Jason Williams (@Bashido) June 20, 2024

He ends it all with a video from his front porch showing him pursuing an intruder out of his home with a frying pan held high in his hand and ends with the police and Jason getting the guy down on the other side of the street. The only thing missing is the Benny Hill music.

Here is the video of the burglar being caught: got some good licks inside and the back. Keystone cops theme should be added for laughs. I’m ok. Guys gonna have a headache tomorrow and was taken away by the ambulance. pic.twitter.com/ry1hr89A54 — Jason Williams (@Bashido) June 20, 2024

