Man Defends His Home With Frying Pan

This homeowner delivers fresh pan-friend justice.

Jason Williams from Chicago, having the perfect X/ Twitter handle of @Bashido, has proven that sometimes a solid frying pan will do the job when it comes to protecting your home.

Jason shared a series of posts on X showing the chaos that erupted in his home this week.

It all started with a frying pan and someone getting arrested.

Jason seemingly got the intruder in the head pretty well that an ambulance was needed.

He ends it all with a video from his front porch showing him pursuing an intruder out of his home with a frying pan held high in his hand and ends with the police and Jason getting the guy down on the other side of the street. The only thing missing is the Benny Hill music.

The beautiful bow on top? The pan-fried swordfish

