Nearly Full Lunar Eclipse Tonight!

Yet another significant celestial event in Simcoe County skies goes down tonight, into the early morning hours of tomorrow.

While officially considered a "partial" eclipse, don't let the name fool you. It's a nearly 95% coverage shadow that will make it seem like the full moon is completely covered.

The real catch is, having to stay up a bit late to see the full effect.

When To Watch

The eclipse will begin just after 9:20pm EST for us in Simcoe County, and last until 1:50am EST, with die-hards able to see a slight penumbral phase lasting till after 3am EST.

The peak of the eclipse, where the moon will appear to be covered by the earth's shadow will happen at 12:12am EST. So, stay up or set the alarm, because just after midnight is the main event.

What To Expect

Coverage: About 93% to 96% of the Moon's diameter will enter Earth's dark central shadow, the umbra.

About 93% to 96% of the Moon's diameter will enter Earth's dark central shadow, the umbra. Appearance: Because so much of the Moon is covered, the shadowed portion will take on a dark, coppery, or rusty red color.

Because so much of the Moon is covered, the shadowed portion will take on a dark, coppery, or rusty red color. Visibility: People across North and South America, as well as parts of Europe and Africa, will get to see the event, weather permitting.

How To View

Eye Safety: Lunar eclipses are perfectly safe to watch with your naked eyes. You do not need special eclipse glasses.

Lunar eclipses are perfectly safe to watch with your naked eyes. You do not need special eclipse glasses. Equipment: Binoculars or a small telescope can give you a better view of Earth's curved shadow moving across the lunar surface.

August Has Been Wild

The lunar eclipse comes on the heels of what has been a very busy month for "looking up". From the solar eclipse, Perseid meteor shower, and planetary alignments, to the Space X launches & conspiracy theory about losing gravity, there has been a lot of buzz for the night sky!

The next solar eclipse (that will be noticeable) will happen in January of 2029. The next lunar eclipse visible to us won't be until June 2029. So get out and enjoy this!

To watch along if it's cloudy & for more comprehensive information on all things eclipses, check out the official NASA page here.