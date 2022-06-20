Lost Sesame Street Episode Deemed “Too Scary” Unearthed!

If the Wicked Witch of the West from “The Wizard of Oz” gave you or your kids nightmares, then you may understand why an episode of Sesame Street from 1976 was “banned”.

The “too scary for TV” episode was removed over 40 years ago and believed to be lost until a Redditor got their hands on it, and uploaded it to the internet.

Talk about a heck of a crossover! Imagine if Oscar the Grouch showed up in the twister that Dorothy was watching out her window.

[Found] Sesame Street 847 Margaret Hamilton Wicked Witch from lostmedia Lost Sesame Street Episode featuring the Wicked Witch of the West

You tell me, was this too scary for kids back in the day? (I once let my kid watch “Signs” starring Mel Gibson, and she had to sleep in our bed for a week.)