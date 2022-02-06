Listen* RHCP Drop New Single ‘Black Summer’ First Song With Frusciante In 16 Years

2006 was the last time John Frusciante played with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and after 16 years, you realize how much you missed his incredible talent after about 5 second of their new song, Black Summer. Frusciante also has one hell of a solo that makes you want to listen to the song on repeat. Plus, you almost detect an accent from Anthony Keidis? Is it an Irish accent? Anyway the new song came out Friday, along with an announcement that the new album is due on April 1st followed by a world tour.