Liam Gallagher Is Hinting at Something For January 31st

What Does Liam Gallagher Have Planned?

By Entertainment, Host Blogs, Music, Uncategorized

It’s DEFINITELY not going to be the announcement of an Oasis Reunion. Certainly not, right? As much as I hope that would be the news– I highly doubt it. Both brothers have recently (late 2019) said that a reunion in the near future is just not going to happen. Although if you’re a big enough OASIS fan, you still hold out hope.

However we can expect something from Liam Gallagher tomorrow, and it could be as small as a music video, or as a big as…well how big is your imagination.

Liam Gallagher is set to perform at various summer festivals this year so a massive concert announcement seems doubtful as well…

Update: Just to show you how alive the Gallagher brothers rivalry is, Noel Gallagher dropped his new single TODAY — one day before whatever Liam has planned for us.

