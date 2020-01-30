Liam Gallagher Is Hinting at Something For January 31st

Keep your eyes peeled and ears open 31st January something very special for you all LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 25, 2020

It’s DEFINITELY not going to be the announcement of an Oasis Reunion. Certainly not, right? As much as I hope that would be the news– I highly doubt it. Both brothers have recently (late 2019) said that a reunion in the near future is just not going to happen. Although if you’re a big enough OASIS fan, you still hold out hope.

However we can expect something from Liam Gallagher tomorrow, and it could be as small as a music video, or as a big as…well how big is your imagination.

Liam Gallagher is set to perform at various summer festivals this year so a massive concert announcement seems doubtful as well…

Update: Just to show you how alive the Gallagher brothers rivalry is, Noel Gallagher dropped his new single TODAY — one day before whatever Liam has planned for us.