Dueling Weapons Academy of Renaissance Fencing is proud to announce that we will be hosting an open house on Friday, February 21st from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

At this open house we will be show casing what Historical European Martial Arts is by having our in-house fighters dueling on one half of the gym, while answering questions from the public on the other side. This event is for ages 14+

Admission Cost: $5 charitable donation which will go to the Women’s Crisis Center in Barrie. Donations will be accepted in cash or via e-trasnfer.

If you have any questions please feel free to contact us at dwarf.swords@gmail.com