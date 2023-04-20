Listen Live

Liam Gallagher Approves of AI Oasis Album

AISIS

By Uncategorized

If you’ve been waiting for Oasis to reunite, here’s something that might make you happy. UK based band Breezer has created an AI inspired by Loam Gallagher’s voice to sing over their music.

According to band member Bobby Geraghty, it sounds “exactly like Oasis”.

They’ve released their creation called The Lost Tapes Volume One, which according to him is “an alternate reality concept album where the bands’s 95-97 line-up continued to write music, or perhaps all got together years later to write a record akin to the first 3 albums.”

Liam Gallagher actually heard this audio and tweeted about it saying he quite liked it.

Anyway, here’s the whole album on YouTube if you want tot check it out yourself:

Related posts

No related posts.