Liam Gallagher Approves of AI Oasis Album

If you’ve been waiting for Oasis to reunite, here’s something that might make you happy. UK based band Breezer has created an AI inspired by Loam Gallagher’s voice to sing over their music.

According to band member Bobby Geraghty, it sounds “exactly like Oasis”.

They’ve released their creation called The Lost Tapes Volume One, which according to him is “an alternate reality concept album where the bands’s 95-97 line-up continued to write music, or perhaps all got together years later to write a record akin to the first 3 albums.”

Liam Gallagher actually heard this audio and tweeted about it saying he quite liked it.

Not the album heard a tune it’s better than all the other snizzle out there — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 19, 2023

Anyway, here’s the whole album on YouTube if you want tot check it out yourself: