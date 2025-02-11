Kiefer Sutherland Covers Phil Collins "In The Air Tonight"
Kiefer Sutherland is across the pond and got some attention covering Phil Collins.
What do you do when you've got some down time from filming a Christmas special in the UK? See the sights? Hit up the pub? What about dropping by the BBC Radio 2's Piano Room to jam with a full orchestra? He did some Sutherland originals, but people are really talking about his take on Phil Collins classic "In The Air Tonight" which is certainly a unique arrangement. And yes it has the iconic drum beat.
For the real fans of Kiefer Sutherland, you can watch the entire set here!
