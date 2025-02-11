Listen Live

Kiefer Sutherland Covers Phil Collins "In The Air Tonight"

Music
Published February 11, 2025
By Ben McCully
Keifer Sutherland in the BBC Radio 2 Piano Room live from BBC Maida Vale Studios on Tuesday 11th February 2024. Photo by James Watkins

Kiefer Sutherland is across the pond and got some attention covering Phil Collins.

What do you do when you've got some down time from filming a Christmas special in the UK? See the sights? Hit up the pub? What about dropping by the BBC Radio 2's Piano Room to jam with a full orchestra? He did some Sutherland originals, but people are really talking about his take on Phil Collins classic "In The Air Tonight" which is certainly a unique arrangement. And yes it has the iconic drum beat.

For the real fans of Kiefer Sutherland, you can watch the entire set here!

