July 30: What Happened On This Day In Rock History

July 30 has consistently been a day of unique events in rock history, marked by everything from legal battles and technological feats to massive benefit concerts and the passing of influential figures. This date has showcased the industry's philanthropic side, its legal complexities, and its enduring influence on culture and technology.

Snag Our Newsletter Hit that button like you’re pressing play on your favourite track. get exclusive content, stories, and news. Subscription Form Let's Do It

Here’s What Happened In Rock Music on July 30

2016 – A groundbreaking mission by Jack White's Third Man Records was a success, with a record playing in space for the first time. The album, featuring a track by composer John Boswell mixed with audio from scientist Carl Sagan, was played on a "space-proof" turntable 28,000 meters above Earth. The record played for 80 minutes before the balloon carrying the device burst, sending the turntable back to Idaho.

2014 – American rock guitarist and songwriter Dick Wagner, known for his collaborations with Alice Cooper and Lou Reed, passed away at the age of 71 from a lung infection. Wagner's notable compositions include 'Only Women Bleed,' one of Alice Cooper's most significant hits.

2014 – A ban on steel-string guitars in prisons in England and Wales was overturned following a campaign backed by artists like Billy Bragg, David Gilmour, Guy Garvey, and Johnny Marr. Bragg, who founded the Jail Guitar Doors initiative, has sent hundreds of guitars to prisons since 2007.

2010 – Richard "Scar" Lopez, a founding member of the vocal group Cannibal And The Headhunters, died at 65 from lung cancer. The band is best known for their 1965 Billboard Top 40 hit, 'Land of 1000 Dances.'

2009 – Procol Harum organist Matthew Fisher won a lengthy legal battle to be recognized as a co-writer of the band's hit 'A Whiter Shade of Pale.' The Law Lords ruled that Fisher was entitled to a share of future royalties, reversing an earlier Court of Appeal decision that had stated he waited too long—38 years—to file the lawsuit.

2009 – A representative for former music producer Phil Spector reported that he was "not doing great" and struggling to adjust to life in prison. Spector was serving a sentence of 19 years to life for the fatal shooting of actress Lana Clarkson in 2003.

2007 – A man admitted to bootlegging charges after hearing testimony from Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page. Robert Langley, 57, from Buckingham, initially denied three trademark and two copyright infringements after being caught with £11,500 worth of counterfeit Led Zeppelin material at a Glasgow record fair.

2006 – British gay magazine Attitude published its list of the "Top 10 Gay Albums" of all time. The list was topped by Scissor Sisters' self-titled debut and also featured albums by ABBA, Morrissey, Kylie Minogue, George Michael, and Madonna.

2005 – A new biography celebrating the 35th anniversary of Jimi Hendrix's death claimed that the guitarist feigned being gay to secure an honorable discharge from the army. Author Charles Cross cited army records from 1962, which noted Hendrix's discharge from the 101st Airborne Division for "homosexual tendencies."

2003 – Sam Phillips, the legendary founder of Sun Records and Studio, died at the age of 80 from respiratory failure in Memphis, Tennessee. Phillips, who worked as a DJ in Alabama in the 1940s, recorded what is considered by some to be the first rock 'n' roll record, 'Rocket 88.' He is credited with discovering and working with an incredible roster of talent, including Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, and Jerry Lee Lewis.

2003 – A massive benefit concert was held in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, to demonstrate that the city was safe from SARS. The event, which drew an audience of 450,000 spectators, became the largest concert in Canadian history and featured an all-star lineup including The Rolling Stones, AC/DC, Rush, The Guess Who, Justin Timberlake, and The Isley Brothers.

2002 – Bruce Springsteen released his twelfth studio album, The Rising. The album was a critical and commercial success, becoming his first to top the Billboard 200 since Tunnel of Love in 1987, and went on to win a Grammy for Best Rock Album.

1997 – A Los Angeles judge ruled that Michael Jackson and his family were not financially liable for losses incurred by the producers of the failed 1994 Jackson Family Honors TV special. The show had been delayed because Jackson was too ill to perform his expected solo set.

1993 – Rob Jones, a founding member and the original bassist for The Wonder Stuff, passed away in New York at 29. Jones had been with the band when they scored a UK No. 1 hit with 'Dizzy' in 1991.

1991 – A police officer was forced to cancel a traffic ticket issued to the limousine carrying Axl Rose after the vehicle made an illegal turn. Rose had threatened to cancel that night's Guns N' Roses concert if the ticket was not rescinded.

1988 – Steve Winwood started a four-week run at No. 1 on the US singles chart with 'Roll With It.' The song's resemblance to the Junior Walker hit '(I'm a) Roadrunner' later led to Motown songwriters Holland-Dozier-Holland being credited as co-writers.

1987 – David Bowie kicked off the North American leg of his Glass Spider Tour at Veterans Stadium in Philadelphia. The tour's enormous stage set, which resembled a giant spider, was the largest touring set of its time, requiring 43 trucks to transport between cities.

1977 – The Bee Gees' younger brother, Andy Gibb, began a four-week run at No. 1 on the US singles chart with 'I Just Wanna Be Your Everything,' the first of his three US chart-toppers.

1974 – Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band played a double bill at The Troubadour in Los Angeles, sharing the stage with Roger McGuinn from The Byrds.

1973 – Gary Glitter topped the UK chart with "I'm The Leader Of The Gang (I Am)", the first of his three UK number one hits.

1969 – The Beatles continued their work on the Abbey Road album, recording overdubs for several tracks and beginning to assemble the medley for side two. During this session, Paul McCartney decided to keep 'Her Majesty' on the album after tape operator John Kurlander humorously tacked it onto the end of the master tape.

1968 – The Beatles closed their Apple Boutique in London after a financially disastrous seven-month run. The store, which was a victim of rampant theft by both customers and staff, famously gave away all of its remaining stock to passers-by.

1966 – The Troggs began a two-week run at No. 1 on the US singles chart with 'Wild Thing.' Due to a distribution conflict, the song was simultaneously available on two competing labels, Atco and Fontana. Billboard combined the sales, making it the only single to reach No. 1 for two different record companies.

1966 – The Beatles began a five-week reign at No. 1 on the US album chart with Yesterday... And Today. The album, which was only released in the US and Canada, is most famous for its controversial "butcher cover" that depicted the band dressed in white smocks and covered in decapitated baby dolls and pieces of meat.

1965 – London Records released The Rolling Stones' fourth US album, Out of Our Heads. The LP, which featured hits like '(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction,' became the band's first album to top the Billboard 200.

1960 – The Elvis Presley LP Elvis is Back! topped the UK album chart. The disc, which was Presley's first album released in true stereo, reached No. 2 in the US and was later certified Gold.

1955 – Johnny Cash recorded his first version of 'Folsom Prison Blues' at the Sun Recording Studio in Memphis, Tennessee. The song was inspired by the 1951 movie Inside the Walls of Folsom Prison that Cash watched while serving in the US Air Force in West Germany.

1954 – A young Elvis Presley performed at the Hillbilly Hoedown at Overton Park Shell in Memphis, Tennessee. Nervous on stage, Presley stood on the balls of his feet and shook his leg in time with the music. When he later asked why people were cheering, he was told it was because his shaking, combined with his baggy pants, created a "wild gyrating effect."

Advertisement

Rock Birthdays: July 30

Here are just some of the rock artists born on July 30:

1936 – George "Buddy" Guy (Singer / Guitarist)

1941 – Paul Anka (Singer / Songwriter / Actor)

1944 – Chris Darrow of Kaleidoscope and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band (Multi-instrumentalist / Singer-songwriter)

1945 – David Sanborn (Saxophonist)

1946 – Jeffrey Hammond of Jethro Tull (Bass)

1949 – Hugh Nicholson of Marmalade (Pop Rock Musician)

1957 – Chris Miller (Rat Scabies) of The Damned (Drums)

1966 – Craig Gannon of The Bluebells (Indie Rock Musician)

1968 – Sean Moore of Manic Street Preachers (Drums)

1972 – Brad Hargraves of Third Eye Blind (Drums)

1980 – Seth Avett of The Avett Brothers (Vocals)

July 30: On This Day In Rock History

July 30 consistently delivers moments that define the diverse and evolving narrative of rock music. From record-breaking performances and innovative releases to moments of both celebration and challenge, this date continues to remind us of the enduring power and cultural impact of music across generations. The stories from this day underscore the rich legacy and ongoing influence of artists and events in rock history.