July 23: What Happened On This Day In Rock History

July 23 has delivered a diverse array of moments in rock and popular music, from notable passings and major concerts to legal disputes and surprising encounters with fame. This date has consistently shown the wide spectrum of experiences within the music world, touching on everything from rock anthems to behind-the-scenes drama.

Snag Our Newsletter Hit that button like you’re pressing play on your favourite track. get exclusive content, stories, and news. Subscription Form Let's Do It

Here’s What Happened In Rock Music on July 23

2011 – A distinctive yellow Ferrari, previously owned by rock legend Eric Clapton, was auctioned off for £66,500 at the Classic Car Sale at Silverstone in England. The rare 2003 Ferrari 575 Maranello only had covered only 10,000 miles. It also had its service book signed by Clapton. It was later owned by BBC radio presenter Chris Evans.

2010 – A collection of surgical instruments, purported to have been used during Elvis Presley’s autopsy, were withdrawn from an upcoming auction amidst questions regarding their authenticity. Items including forceps, needle injectors, rubber gloves, and a toe tag, were initially expected to fetch around $14,000. However, they faced scrutiny when another mortuary employee disputed the claim that the equipment was unique, stating it was sterilized and reused.

2009 – In a peculiar incident, Bob Dylan was picked up by a young policewoman in Lakewood, New Jersey, after she responded to a report of a man "acting suspiciously." The officer, who didn't recognize Dylan despite his fame, drove him to his hotel when he couldn't produce identification. The event occurred while Dylan was on a walk before a scheduled concert with Willie Nelson and John Mellencamp.

2008 – Kid Rock received a sentence of one year probation and a $1,000 fine for his involvement in a brawl at an Atlanta waffle restaurant in 2007. The artist also received 80 hours of community service and six hours of anger management counseling after pleading no contest to a battery charge, with four other assault charges being dismissed.

2005 – Queen's legendary 1985 Live Aid performance was voted the greatest rock concert ever by Sony Ericsson music fans. The survey also named Radiohead's 1997 Glastonbury Festival appearance as the best festival act and Bob Dylan's 1966 Manchester Free Trade Hall gig as the best solo performance.

Advertisement

2003 – James Brown announced his separation from his fourth wife via an unusual advertisement in Variety magazine. The notice, placed by the 70-year-old "Godfather of Soul," featured a picture of himself, his wife Tomi Rae, and their two-year-old son posing with the Disney character Goofy at Walt Disney World.

2003 – The historic Sun Records studio in Memphis, Tennessee, was officially recognized as a national historic landmark. This iconic studio served as an early recording home for numerous legends, including Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, and Roy Orbison.

2001 – Paul McCartney, then 59, announced his engagement to 33-year-old activist Heather Mills. The couple would later separate in 2006 and finalize a multi-million-dollar divorce in 2008.

1996 – Rob Collins, the keyboard player for The Charlatans, tragically died at 29 in a car crash. Collins had been recording keyboard parts for the band's fifth album, Tellin' Stories, in Wales. An investigation revealed he had consumed a significant amount of alcohol and was not wearing a seatbelt, leading to fatal head injuries.

1995 – Two R.E.M. fans lost their lives at the band's Slane Castle gig in Dublin; one drowned in the River Boyne, while the other was reportedly pushed from a bridge.

1994 – The International Astronomical Union honored the late musician Frank Zappa, who had passed away the previous December, by naming an asteroid orbiting between Mars and Jupiter after him.

1989 – Ringo Starr embarked on his first tour since the breakup of The Beatles, kicking off a show in Dallas. His impressive backup band featured notable musicians including guitarist Joe Walsh, organist Billy Preston, and Bruce Springsteen's saxophonist Clarence Clemons.

1984 – The Cars released 'Drive' as a single from their Heartbeat City album. 'Drive' became The Cars' highest-charting single, peaking at No. 3 on the US chart. The song gained significant association with the 1985 Live Aid event, where it was performed by Benjamin Orr during the Philadelphia concert and featured as background music during a montage about the Ethiopian famine, introduced by David Bowie during the London event.

1983 – The Police launched the North American leg of their extensive 107-date Synchronicity world tour at Comiskey Park in Chicago. On the same day, they reached No. 1 on the US album chart with Synchronicity, which spent 17 weeks atop the charts.

1983 – Paul Young achieved his first UK No. 1 single with his rendition of the Marvin Gaye classic 'Wherever I Lay My Hat, (That's My Home).' The song title was famously parodied by the UK indie band Super Furry Animals in their 1999 track 'Wherever I Lay My Phone (That's My Home).'

1979 – Keith Godchaux, keyboard player for the Grateful Dead, died at 32 following a car accident. He had also co-written songs with Lowell George of Little Feat and was a member of The New Riders of the Purple Sage.

1979 – Ayatollah Khomeini in Iran issued a ban on all forms of rock 'n' roll music, declaring it to have a corrupting influence on society.

1977 – Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham was charged with assault after a concert at the Oakland Coliseum in California. Bonham, along with band manager Peter Grant and their bodyguard, were involved in an altercation with a venue security employee. They later pleaded guilty to misdemeanors and settled out of court for two million dollars. The tour was subsequently canceled after Robert Plant's son passed away a few days later.

1977 – According to Cashbox magazine, Peter Frampton had the top-selling single in America with "I'm In You." Both the single and the album of the same name achieved Platinum status.

1977 – Foreigner released their hit single "Cold As Ice" from their self-titled debut album. The song would climb to No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 and reach No. 24 on the UK singles chart in 1978.

1969 – The Rolling Stones topped the UK singles chart with 'Honky Tonk Women,' marking their eighth and final UK No. 1 hit. The song was conceived by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards during a holiday in Brazil and was initially recorded as 'Country Honk' in London with Brian Jones present during early sessions.

1969 – James Brown walked out of Los Angeles Mayor Sam Yorty's office after the mayor failed to show up at the promised 10 a.m. meeting where Brown was to be presented with a proclamation declaring "James Brown Day."

1968 – While working at Abbey Road Studios in London, The Beatles recorded 'Everybody's Got Something To Hide Except Me And My Monkey' for their forthcoming double album, The Beatles.

1966 – The Troggs led both the Billboard Hot 100 and the Cashbox Best Sellers chart with their version of "Wild Thing." Although an earlier version by The Wild Ones had not charted, The Troggs' rendition, despite lead singer Reg Presley's initial hesitation about its "corny" lyrics, became a smash hit and was later ranked among Rolling Stone magazine's 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

1964 – The Beatles secured their fifth UK No. 1 single with 'A Hard Day's Night.'

Rock Birthdays: July 23

Here are just some rock artists who were born on July 23:

1946 – Andy Mackay of Roxy Music (Saxophone / Oboe)

1947 – Tony Joe White (Singer / Songwriter / Guitarist)

1961 – Martin Gore of Depeche Mode (Guitar / Keyboards)

1964 – Nick Menza of Megadeth (Drums)

1965 – Slash of Guns N’ Roses (Guitar)

1973 – Fran Healy of Travis (Vocals / Guitar)

July 23: On This Day In Rock History

July 23 consistently delivers moments that define the diverse and evolving narrative of rock music. From record-breaking performances and innovative releases to moments of both celebration and challenge, this date continues to remind us of the enduring power and cultural impact of music across generations. The stories from this day underscore the rich legacy and ongoing influence of artists and events in rock history.

Advertisement