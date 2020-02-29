Jerk or Justified – Leftovers Edition

My friend is visiting me for the weekend, and we went out last night for dinner. We had a great meal and my buddy was nice enough to pick up the bill. I didn’t ask him, he didn’t have to. He insisted. Nice guy. However this morning when I was going to pack my lunch I noticed my leftovers weren’t in the fridge. I texted my friend and he said ‘yeah I took them, I paid for the meal, that means leftovers are mine.’

Now I have never had this scenerio happen to me before, and I always thought, who ever ordered the meal, get’s the leftovers, not who paid for it?

So who are the leftovers entitled to?

Was my friend a Jerk or completely Justified?

