Help us Help the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation!

The JDRF House ParT1D For a Cure is Canada’s largest virtual house party turning type one diabetes into type none. This one-day virtual and interactive house party happening on June 14th, 2020 rallies together those affected by T1D to unite, get loud and raise funds to accelerate the pace of T1D research. It is a fun, family-friendly day filled with entertainment, stories, research updates from the experts and so much more.

Participants will also be able to stream live their house party – what they are doing to move towards a cure for type 1 diabetes.

Register today and start fundraising here jdrfparty.ca.