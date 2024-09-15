Jane's Addiction concert grinds to a halt after singer Perry Farrell takes a swing at Dave Navarro

There is a lot of drama happening with Jane's Addiction that has threatened the remainder of their reunion tour.

On Friday, September 13, during their Show in Boston, lead singer Perry Farrell swung at guitarist Dave Navarro while in the middle of singing the song "Ocean Size."

Video shows Farrell crashing into Navarro, after the two exchange words, Farrell punches him in the shoulder.

The music instantly stopped and other band members had to restrain Farrell and take him off stage.

The band came out a few minutes later to say good night to the crowd.

As a result, the band's show on Sunday in Connecticut was cancelled, and it's unclear if the rest of the tour is in jeopardy.

Navarro posted a cryptic message on social media simply saying " Good night" leaving people to believe the rest of the tour is cancelled.

Although it's not clear what caused the dust-up between the two men, Farrell's wife Etty Lau Farrell posted her thoughts.

“Perry’s frustration had been mounting, night after night, he felt that the stage volume had been extremely loud and his voice was being drowned out by the band.

She continued. " Perry had been suffering from tinnitus and a sore throat every night. But when the audience in the first row, started complaining up to Perry cussing at him that the band was planning too loud and that they couldn’t hear him, Perry lost it.

She added that it took Farrell a long time to calm down after the incident, and he later "broke down and cried."

The band's next scheduled show is September 18 in Toronto.

Featured Image from Youtube