A holiday tradition known as “ The Pooping Log” is a popular mascot in parts of Spain

I promise this isn’t as gross as it sounds, but children in spain have a holiday tradition that involves a “Pooping Log.”

Popular in Catalonia, Valencia, the tradition is called "Tio de Nadal,"where children sing to a cutely decorated Christmas log, then hit it with sticks until it "poops out" presents.

Kind of like a way harder to crack piñata.

It’s a hollow log adorned with a costume and a cute, smiling face.

The tradition began between the 17 and 18th centuries and was originally related to nature and the winter solstice. The log represented the spirit of the forest, and feeding it was a way to ask for a good harvest and prosperity in the coming year.

Eventually, families began feeding the log leftovers, and the act of it “pooping” symbolizes the log "giving" its gifts of fertility, good fortune, and abundance for the family.

Hmmm, perhaps this is where Mr Hanky from South Park originated?

